Billy Eichner discovered he was the topic of some peculiar gossip after a clickbait article praising his relationship with “Noelle” co-star Anna Kendrick went viral.

The homosexual actor and Kendrick, along with real-life couple Rebel Wilson and girlfriend Ramona Agruma, were listed among the “new celebrity relationships” that made people “feel better about 2021.”

Eichner took to social media, sharing a photo of the article, which featured an image of the actor with his arm around Kendrick. He captioned the Instagram post, “Um.”

Kendrick joined in on the fun, writing in the comment section, “Honestly … I was so into this dress and ponytail, I’m just glad this pic is getting some play. Also, love you baby.”

On Twitter, Eichner notified Kendrick that the cat was “out of the bag.” Like any good sport, the Oscar-nominated actress played along and even plugged Eichner’s new gay rom-com “Bros”.

“We can finally live our truth, Billy!” Kendrick wrote. “You’ve felt so pressured to seem like a gay man that you made #BrosMovie but you’re free now! Our love can flourish!”

Feeling the pressure, Eichner then came out as a straight. “Guys I know this is really bad timing with all the ‘Bros’ stuff but…I’m straight,” he joked.

Adding a cherry on top of the online fun, the actor even threw in a Father’s Day message.

“Wish my father was alive to see me hilariously responding to clickbait!” Eichner tweeted. “Happy Father’s Day!!!”

“Bros” hits theatres on Sept. 30.