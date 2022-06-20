Prince William did something very special ahead of his 40th birthday on Tuesday.

The royal took to the streets to sell The Big Issue earlier this month, with him writing a piece for the charity magazine about why he wanted to shine the spotlight on homelessness for his milestone birthday.

William wrote of his late mother Princess Diana: “I was 11 when I first visited a homeless shelter with my mother, who in her own inimitable style was determined to shine a light on an overlooked, misunderstood problem.

“In the 30-odd years since, I’ve seen countless projects in this space grow from strength to strength, including charities of which I have had the honour of being Patron. New initiatives have been launched up and down the country – some have worked, some have not. But The Big Issue, perhaps now the most immediately recognizable of these organizations, has undeniably had an impact.”

Prince William sells “The Big Issue”. Credit: Andy Parsons/The Big Issue

He continued: “I wanted to experience the other side and see what it was like to be a Big Issue vendor. My time was truly eye opening. I have always believed in using my platform to help tell those stories and to bring attention and action to those who are struggling.

“I plan to do that now I’m turning 40, even more than I have in the past. So, for my part, I commit to continue doing what I can to shine a spotlight on this solvable issue not just today, but in the months and years to come.”

Prince William sells “The Big Issue”. Credit: Andy Parsons/The Big Issue

William was pictured selling the magazines just a few days after the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He joined Big Issue vendor Dave Martin on the streets, selling 32 copies together.

Spotted in London on Weds: Prince William selling @BigIssue (a street paper that gives homeless and vulnerable individuals the chance to earn a legitimate income). When one potential customer told him they didn’t have change for a copy, William pulled out a mobile card machine! pic.twitter.com/y1ob0SOFcX — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 9, 2022

The Big Issue is one of the U.K.’s leading social businesses, offering homeless people, or individuals at risk of homelessness, the opportunity to earn a legitimate income, helping them to reintegrate into mainstream society.