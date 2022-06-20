Cher is more than happy to be replaced by Kate Bush in the record books.

Bush topped the Official U.K. Singles Chart on Friday, replacing Cher to become the oldest female artist to hit No. 1.

Bush received the honour with her 1985 track “Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God)” after it regained popularity due to the fourth season of “Stranger Things”.

Bush is now 63, while Cher was 52 when her track “Believe” hit the top spot in 1998.

READ MORE: Kate Bush Responds To ‘Stranger Things’ Giving Her 1985 Hit ‘A Whole New Lease On Life’

Cher insisted that “records are meant to be broken” as she praised Bush on Twitter:

Bravo Kate🙌🏼

Records Are Meant 2 Be Broken‼️Remember Back In The Day,When Women Had SHORT SELL BY DATES⁉️We Had 2 Fight Our Way Through The Testosterone Curtain,& We Did it So The Girls Who Came After Us Could Sing As Long As They Want To.

With Mega Respect

💋

Me — Cher (@cher) June 18, 2022

As well as the U.K. chart success, Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” is also at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, which is a chart peak.

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” Bush gushed on her official website.

“I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No. 1 in such an unexpected way.”

READ MORE: Halsey Covers Kate Bush Hit ‘Running Up That Hill’ At 2022 Governors Ball

Bush is the fifth-oldest musician to nab the top spot in the U.K. chart. The list is led by the late Captain Tom Moore, who was 99 when he hit No. 1 with the charity cover track “You’ll Never Walk Alone”.