Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Harry Styles is making Pride dreams come true.

On Sunday night, the singer was performing at Wembley Stadium in London, England, when he spotted a fan holding up a sign that he couldn’t ignore.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Gets Caught Up In A Love Triangle In New Trailer For ‘My Policeman’

The Italian fan, Mattia, passed the sign up to Styles, who displayed its message for the crowd: “From Ono to Wembley: Help me come out.”

“You’re a free man” 🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ Harry Styles helps an Italian fan come out at his London show 🥹 Congratulations, Mattia 💖 #LoveOnTour #LoveOnTourLondon #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/XVSJOicUSg — Official Charts (@officialcharts) June 19, 2022

Styles picked up a Pride flag, telling the audience that at the moment he raised it over his head, Mattia would be “officially gay my boy.”

He then teased the crowd, keeping them in suspense before finally actually raising the flag and announcing, “Congratulations, Mattia. You are a free man.”

The singer then took a moment to appreciate his fan’s big moment.

READ MORE: Harry Styles Surprises His Childhood School Teacher In The Crowd As He Returns To Manchester For Incredible Homecoming Gig

On Twitter, fans were overjoyed at the onstage coming-out.