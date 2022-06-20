Jennifer Lopez appeared to confirm her child, Emme Maribel Muñiz, 14, uses gender-neutral pronouns as the pair took the stage in Los Angeles last week.

Lopez was performing at Dodger Stadium for the sixth annual Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation’s Blue Diamond Gala on Thursday when she brought the teenager onstage to sing Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years”.

While introducing Emme, Lopez used the pronouns “they” and “them.”

“The last time we performed together was in a big stadium like this, and I ask them to sing with me all the time, and they won’t,” Lopez told fans. “So this is a very special occasion. They are very, very busy. Booked. And pricey.”

The singer added, “They cost me when they come out. But they’re worth every single penny because they’re my favourite duet partner of all time. So if you would indulge me.”

Emme looked like they were having a blast onstage, joining their mom in a hot pink ensemble while singing into a rainbow microphone.

The last time the pair performed together was at the Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show back in 2020, which was filmed for Lopez’s new Netflix documentary “Halftime”.

ET Canada has contacted Lopez’s rep for comment.