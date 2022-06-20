Click to share this via email

Zooey Deschanel is celebrating the “awesome guys” in her life.

On Sunday, the “New Girl” star shared a Father’s Day photo on Instagram in tribute to both her current partner Jonathan Scott and the father of her two children, Jacob Pechenik.

“So thankful my kids have these two awesome guys in their lives,” she wrote, alongside the photo, which features Pechenik and Scott each carrying one of the kids on their shoulders.

Deschanel, who rarely shares photos of her children on social media, covered their faces with heart emojis.

In the comments, Scott wrote, “One big happy family 🥰.”

Pechenik added, “🙏 ❤️ It’s my absolute greatest privilege.”

Fans, meanwhile, celebrated the Father’s Day tribute, with one person writing, “Co-parenting done right!!!”

Another added, “I absolutely love this and that’s how blended families should be. Love always wins. 💛💛💛”

Deschanel and Pechenik were married in 2015, and officially divorced in 2020. In 2019, she and Scott began dating, buying a home together in 2020.