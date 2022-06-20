The Chicks are apologizing to fans after having to cut a show short.

On Sunday night, the country trio took the stage at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis, but after performing for just 30 minutes, they left the stage and ended the concert, WTHR reported.

Afterward, the group shared a statement on social media, apologizing to fans and promising to return to the stage in Indianapolis in the future.

While the Chicks did not explain what led to their leaving the stage, comments on Instagram alluded to lead singer Natalie Maines having vocal issues.

“My heart broke when Natalie fought back tears. We will be waiting – these Indiana allergies get me every year and I’ve lived here for six years,” one fan said.

Another added, “We could tell you were really struggling! Those cotton trees get the best of us all!!”

On Twitter, a fan shared a video from the concert, in which Maines tells the crowd, “You’ll all get tickets, I promise.” Before attempting to sing another song, she added, “Waiting for the shot to kick in… not a shot of alcohol, a shot of steroids.”

Finally, she says, “I’m so sorry, I just can’t pull it off.”

Fans remained incredible supportive throughout, cheering Maines on, and took to Instagram to share their love and support.

“Flew in from Charlotte to see you ladies. Even though the show ended early, you still delivered 6 incredible songs,” a fan wrote on Instagram. “We ❤️ you and support you and look forward to seeing you in Charlotte in July. Feel better, Natalie.”

Someone else in the comments said, “The joy on your faces during those fist two songs were such an inspiration. bummed the show was cut short, but Nat, your vox is priority #1. the chix are the s**t.”