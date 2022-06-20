Tom Parker’s widow Kelsey shared a moving message on Father’s Day Sunday.

Kelsey was joined by her and the late Wanted singer’s children — daughter Aurelia, 2, and son Bodhi, 1 — for a sweet clip shared on Instagram. The family lost Tom at age 33 in March following a battle with brain cancer.

She told the camera, “Hi guys. Say hi guys…. We just wanted to jump on and say a massive, massive thank you for all of your messages today. Don’t we? We want to say thank you.

“Today will be a hard day for us as a family but the sun is shining, he’s out there shining, isn’t he? Daddy’s shining on us today.”

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran Paid Medical Bills For The Wanted’s Tom Parker During Brain Cancer Battle

Kelsey went on, “I’m wearing his top today because if you’re having a bad day, guys, just smile and it will make everything better.

“And those are chicken pox on his face we’re just gonna spend a lovely day together as a family today,” she added of her little one’s spots.

“Aurelia has picked out her favourite dress and Bodhi has got his superhero…”

READ MORE: The Wanted Re-Release A Special Version Of ‘Gold Forever’ In Memory Of The Late Tom Parker

Kelsey wrote in the caption that she’d received “an inbox full of lovely messages” before 9 a.m. on such a difficult day.

Her post included, “Father’s Day is not easy for everyone but it’s a chance to celebrate all the amazing Dads out there including Tom and celebrating him is currently my favourite thing to do.”