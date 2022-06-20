Being able to speak so openly in his lyrics has been “therapeutic” for Eminem.

In a recent interview on his SiriusXM Shade 45 station, the rapper spoke of his struggles with mental health and addiction early in his career.

As it was mentioned that he uses art to talk about his “luggage,” Eminem responded, “Well, I think that’s one of the great things about rap music is that you could put so much of your life in it. I was just trying to figure out how to expand on that and I kinda got lost.”

The artist went on, “It’s therapeutic. That’s how it’s always been for me. But with this album, with this new Boogie album, the title, everything is f**king, everything’s great,” he added, speaking about Westside Boogie’s new album, More Black Superheroes.

“Watching him just keep getting better and better and better is incredible, too. And he’s got so much of his life weaved in this album. You know what I’m saying? Like, I think that it’s like, it’s therapeutic.”

Eminem recently hit headlines after paying homage to Elvis Presley on the soundtrack for “Elvis”, the upcoming film starring Austin Butler as the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

Slim Shady is joined by CeeLo Green for the track “The King & I”, in which the rapper draws comparisons between himself and Presley.