Sam Heughan spoke about that “Bond 21” audition in a new chat with Esquire U.K.

The actor went out for the “Casino Royale” flick before Daniel Craig was ultimately picked for the 2006 role.

Heughan shared of the audition, “I was called in when they were doing ‘Bond 21’, so before they had Daniel [Craig] again.

“I think they were looking into a younger James Bond, which is what I suspect will happen next. It was such a strange experience, but I enjoyed it.

“I went in with a script and they were like, ‘We might get you to read something from this scene’ but they don’t tell you what it’s from. After that I was taken upstairs and I met Barbara Broccoli and Martin Campbell, the director at the time.”

“There was a golden gun on the table — I guess from ‘The Man With The Golden Gun’? — and we sat around a very large wooden table and talked a bit about Bond. It was strange, as they didn’t want to talk about Bond, but they talked about Bond. It’s all very secret service.”

Numerous actors have been linked to the role of 007 since Craig stepped down after “No Time To Die”, Heughan being one of them.

He said of how he thinks bosses might move forward, “I have no idea and I think everyone is always trying to second-guess them. But I think the role’s fantastic and I’d love to throw my oversized hat into the ring again if they are! It’d be nice to see a Scottish Bond again.”