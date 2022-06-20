Kenny Chesney never misses a beat.

Over the weekend, the country star played a concert at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia when he injured his finger, but he didn’t let that stop him for a second.

Local radio station 92.5 XTU shared a video from the concert, showing Chesney with a bloody finger, continuing to sing while someone from the stage crew comes up to wrap the cut in a bandage.

Chesney didn’t even miss a single word of “American Kids” while getting the injury taped up, all while the crowd clapped along and watched in amazement.

“That’s our Kenny!!! Man never misses a beat and is totally dedicated to his fans!!!” a fan commented on Instagram.

Another fan who was at the show added, “Yes that was definitely a highlight. Im sure that will be a story he will tell for years to come as well as the medic.”

@kennychesney literally had a bleeding finger during our concert tonight in Philly and he kept performing… that’s dedication 10/10🍻 #HereAndNowTour pic.twitter.com/HVMxl4v3Y3 — laurenjane☻☼ (@laurenbelsinger) June 19, 2022

Chesney kicked off his 2022 “Hear & Now” tour in Tampa in April.