Logan Paul is still looking back with regret on his most controversial video.

In an appearance on the “True Geordie Podcast”, the YouTuber opened up about how he lost the respect of one of his heroes after publishing a video in 2018 from Aokigahara, Japan.

READ MORE: Logan Paul Defeats Rey Mysterio In Wrestlemania 38 Tag Team Match

Referred to by some as the “Japanese Suicide Forest”, Paul and his crew went to film there, in the forest at the base of Mt. Fuji, and ended up finding a deceased man’s body.

“This was one of the saddest moments of my life, what I’m about to say.” Paul said on the podcast. “After Japan happened, I obviously found myself in a hole, rightfully so, that I had never been in before. Extremely low, mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who also repped Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.”

He connoted, “She’s like ‘Hey, Dwayne has asked that you remove every video and picture that you’ve done with him. Maybe in the future the relationship can be reconciled, but for now, he basically wants nothing to do with you.’ Which I also understood. I get it. I made a grotesque error.”

Prior to publishing the Aokigahara, Johnson had appeared in a number of viral videos together with Paul.

READ MORE: Logan Paul Shares Shocking Discovery About $3.5-Million Pokemon Cards

Logan added of Johnson, “I feel like we had a healthy relationship, an open line of communication. I was so sad that my hero wanted nothing to do with me,” and said, “I was sad because I understood it. I really f**ked up.”

He also revealed that The Rock did actually reach out to him later by direct message on Instagram, but he didn’t respond.

In the wake of the controversy, Paul apologized for the video and deleted it from his page.

Logan apologized and deleted the Aokigahara video from his page soon after the controversy around it erupted in 2018.

The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.