Todd and Julie Chrisley have spoken out after being found guilty in their tax fraud trial.

Earlier this month, after a nearly three-week-long trial, the couple were convicted on all counts in a federal court in Georgia, Insider reported at the time.

Todd was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud, per Insider. Julie was convicted of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud, the outlet reported.

According to the publication, the couple are facing up to 30 years in prison.

The pair then broke their silence on the latest episode of their podcast “Chrisley Confessions”, insisting they couldn’t really talk about the case.

READ MORE: Todd And Julie Chrisley Show Off The Result Of Their Couples Dieting Plan

Todd, who described the whole thing as a “whirlwind,” said, “I know all of you guys are wanting to know every detail that is going on in our lives, and I have to ask that you respect that we’re not allowed to talk about it at the present time. There will come a time to where all of it is discussed.”

“We did want to come on today and let everyone know that it’s a very sad, heartbreaking time for our family right now,” he added.

READ MORE: Lindsie Chrisley Says There ‘Will Never Be Reconciliation’ With Dad Todd And Her Family (Exclusive)

“But we still hold steadfast in our faith and we trust that God will do what he does best because God’s a miracle worker and that’s what we’re holding out for.”

“We’re alive and kicking and we appreciate all the support we have received from everyone,” Julie told fans.

“The love that is spread so far throughout this country for our family is what’s truly helping us to get up each day,” Todd continued of the thousands of messages they said they’d received.