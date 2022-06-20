Click to share this via email

The studio behind the upcoming live-action “Super Mario” movie is teasing Chris Pratt’s “great performance”.

The actor was cast in the leading role of the video game adaptation as Italian plumber Mario, but the decision was met with some negative feedback online.

Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri came to the actor’s defense during an interview with Variety.

“Chris was cast because we felt he could give a great performance as Mario. And now that we’ve done about 15 recording sessions, and the movie is three-quarters done, I sit here and say that I love his performance as Mario,” he explained.

It helped that the actor had “Italian American heritage, [Meledrandri] could make that decision without worrying about offending Italians or Italian Americans.”

The cast for the movie also includes Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Charlie Day as Mario’s brother Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, and Jack Black as Mario’s enemy Bowser.

“I think we’re gonna be just fine. Especially because (Pratt) he’s given such a strong performance,” added Meledandri.

The “Super Mario” film is set to hit theatres on April 7 in North America.