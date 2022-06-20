Click to share this via email

Rihanna and Ethan Hawke attend The 64th NBA All-Star Game 2015 on February 15, 2015 in New York City

When it comes to celebrating Father’s Day, Maya Hawke likes a bit of trolling.

In a post on her Instagram Story, the “Stranger Things” actress wished her dad, Ethan Hawke, a happy Father’s Day by sharing a tweet throwing back to a viral moment between him and Rihanna.

The moment occurred during the 2015 NBA All-Star game, when photos appeared to show Ethan switching seats with his son in order to sit next to the pop star.

In 2019, Ethan addressed the viral moment in a post on Instagram, responding to a tweet about it.

“Yes, my son and I remember this GREAT night,” he wrote, before joking, “His version is a little different than mine.”

Ethan had previously appeared with Rihanna in the 2017 film “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”.