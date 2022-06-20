Click to share this via email

Harry Styles got the support from one of his former One Direction bandmates during his “Love On Tour” show Sunday night at Wembley Stadium in London.

Niall Horan was in the crowd, with numerous fans sharing clips of the singer dancing along to Styles’ many hits.

Horan knew the lyrics to one of the songs very well, with Styles belting out the 1D smash hit “What Makes You Beautiful”, which catapulted the band to success in 2011.

Horan, joined by his girlfriend Amelia Woolley at the show, was caught on camera bobbing his head along to the track.

Niall Horan with his beautiful girlfriend Amelia Woolley enjoying "What Makes You Beautiful" (Harry Version) at #LoveOnTourWembley 🥂

Via : @tpwkivy 📸 pic.twitter.com/L2IecCs3H0 — Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde updates🍋🍋 (@Holiviaa1) June 19, 2022

HIM SINGING ALONG 😭😭 he waved at us too he is truly the sweetest😭 pic.twitter.com/O8e67FYqzG — ivy saw billie (@tpwkivy) June 19, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan vibing to "What Makes You Beautiful" pic.twitter.com/AysNzb5uNx — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

Horan also hugged Styles’ sister Gemma at one point and sung along to Styles’ much-loved track “As It Was”.

Niall Horan hugging Gemma Styles! pic.twitter.com/glWLB5ITt7 — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan during “As It Was”pic.twitter.com/XStV1kr6s2 — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

🎥| Niall Horan in the crowd during Golden! pic.twitter.com/Zh9cb3DeX1 — Niall Horan Daily News (@NiallHDailyNews) June 19, 2022

ET Canada was in the crowd as Styles had a surprise for one very special lady during the first of his two huge homecoming gigs in Manchester on Wednesday.

The hitmaker paused the Emirates Old Trafford Stadium show to find his “first-ever school teacher Mrs. Vernon.”

Styles, who grew up in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire, which isn’t far from Manchester, managed to pinpoint his kindergarten teacher, who had her moment of glory up on the screen.