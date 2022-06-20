Joy Behar is looking at the history of “The View” as the show celebrates its 25th anniversary.

On Monday’s episode, Behar, the only remaining original host, spoke on how much the show has changed since its first episode.

She reflected on how the age of social media really changed the way the show interacted with the public, but admitted the biggest change came with the Trump administration.

“I think that this show really took a change when Trump got in,” Behar said, via The Wrap. “‘Cause we used to have more laughs before he got into office.”

Sara Haines argued that he was at least good material for comedians.

“Yes, he’s good material for comedians, but I mean, he became so scary as a leader – or whatever he is – as somebody who is such a threat to democracy, that it became very important that we convey what we felt, and thought, and read about to the audience,” Behar replied. “And so, it became a completely different show. That’s what happened.”

Sunny Hostin agreed with some of Behar’s points, but believed it was a combination of social media and the former president’s tenure in the office.

“All of a sudden, I started getting – along with death threats – just really nasty, like, just venomous, definitely racist comments,” Hostin said. “And I started taking Whoopi [Goldberg]’s advice, which was, I had to stop reading it. Because it started making my heart beat fast and it was really an uncomfortable space.”

Ana Navarro also found it difficult to deal with negative messages from trolls but was also glad their loyal fanbase was keeping the show accountable.

“‘The View’ has incredibly loyal viewers who remember!” she said. “Who keep you honest. They remember the stuff you said last month, they remember the stuff you said last year, so try to be a hypocrite and try to change, and you better give them an explanation!”

“The View” was launched in 1997 with a cast consisting of Barbara Walters, Behar, Star Jones, Meredith Vieira, and Debbie Matenopoulos.

The show is currently in its 25th season.