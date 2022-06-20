Bradley Cooper has no time for haters.

Appearing on a recent episode of the “SmartLess” podcast, the “A Star Is Born” actor shared that he was once mocked by a famous director for his number of Oscar nominations.

As Cooper recalled, he met the unnamed director at an awards-season party after the release of “A Star Is Born”.

They were then joined by a friend of Cooper, who was also a famous actress, with three Oscar nods to her name.

At one point the director told Cooper, “What world are we living in where you have seven nominations and she’s only got three?”

“I’m like, ‘Bro, why are you such an a**hole?’” Cooper recalled. “I would never f**king forget that. Go f**k yourself.”

Since the incident, Cooper has added two more Oscar nominations to his roster, bringing his total to nine, with four for acting, another four for producing, including the recent “Joker” and “Nightmare Alley”, and another for Best Adapted Screenplay for “A Star Is Born”.

That wasn’t the only time Cooper had an odd interaction with another famous person regarding his Oscar nominations.

Talking to the “SmartLess” hosts, he remembered “hero female actress” once made what he felt was a condescending remark about his first acting nomination for “Silver Linings Playbook”.

“She’s like, ‘I saw your movie. You deserve the nom,’” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘What? I’m sorry, what?’ ‘The nom.’ Then, like, 10 or 20 minutes later — I’m not kidding — I passed her going to the bathroom and she mouths it, ‘The nom.’ I remember [thinking], What the f**k is this town? Can you imagine saying that to somebody? You’ve got to be f**ked up to do that.”

If all goes well, Cooper will add a few more nominations to his belt with his upcoming film “Maestro”, which he is directing and stars in opposite Carey Mulligan, about the marriage between composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

That film, though, is not expected to be released until 2023, according to Variety.