Blake Shelton got a very special birthday surprise from his wife Gwen Stefani over the weekend.

The country star, now 46, was performing at the Country Summer Music Festival in Sonoma County, California on Saturday the 18th, his birthday, when Stefani, 52, came onto the stage in the middle of his set with a birthday cake in hand. The No Doubt singer then led the crowd in a heartfelt rendition of “Happy Birthday.”

Shelton posted a video of the sweet moment on Twitter. “Thank y’all for all the birthday wishes this past weekend and for y’all who came out to party at Country Summer!!!” Shelton tweeted. “What a damn time we had.. also.. I love you @gwenstefani!!!!”

Stefani also performed one of her most beloved songs, “Don’t Speak”, for the assembled crowd. Stefani retweeted a video of her performance posted by a fan who wrote, “I can’t get over the way @blakeshelton is smiling and gloating while @gwenstefani is performing Don’t Speak lmao”. The fan added, “Proudest, most whipped husband ever.”

In her retweet, Stefani replied, “what a fun way to celebrate my man @blakeshelton[‘s] b day weekend by hopping up on stage.”

On Instagram, Stefani continued the birthday love by posting a video of the pair singing their song, “Nobody But You”, during her concert at the Hollywood Bowl on June 3. “[I] don’t wanna luv nobody but u:) happy birthday @blakeshelton,” she captioned the post.

The day after Shelton’s birthday happened to be Father’s Day, which gave Stefani another opportunity to heap on the praise.

“Happy father’s day @blakeshelton,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the couple and her children Kingston, 16, Zuma, 13, and Apollo, 9, whom she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale. “We all love u sooooo much god really gave me you for the ups and downs.”

In a follow up post showing Shelton playfully wrestling with her son, Stefani wrote, “Grateful for u every day @blakeshelton.”