Chris Brown is back with his 10th studio album, featuring collaborations with Jack Harlow and Bruno Mars. Out June 24.

Chris Brown has responded to the online debate about whether he’s greater than Michael Jackson with a resounding “no.”

In a new interview with Big Boy for Big Boy TV, Brown insisted there was no debate to be had. “I stay the hell up out of [that argument],” Brown said. “I’ma keep it 100. I kind of back off of it.”

“My personal take on it is I wouldn’t even be breathing or even be able to sing a song if that man didn’t exist,” he added of Jackson. “I don’t know if [people] look at it as a Jordan-Kobe thing, but I couldn’t even look at it. He’s lightyears ahead. There is no competing with him.”

Brown clearly reveres Jackson, saying that he has shrines to the late singer all around his California home.

The comparisons between the two seem to pop up every year or so. Earlier this month, Ryan Clark of “The Pivot Podcast” went viral for declaring that, in his view, Brown surpasses Jackson. And back in 2019, 50 Cent was vocal about his belief that Brown is better than Jackson. “CB better then [sic] MJ to me now,” 50 Cent wrote before alluding to allegations that Jackson sexually abused young boys.

Brown is dropping a new album, “Breezy”, on June 24 and getting ready to go on tour with Lil Baby.

You can watch Brown’s interview below.