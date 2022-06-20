Chris Evans wants to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But not as Captain America. At least not necessarily.

Evans, 41, says he would be interested in reprising the role of the Human Torch 17 years after he first played the character in the 2005 movie, “Fantastic Four.” Evans also played the character in the 2007 sequel, “Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

“God, wouldn’t that be great?” Evans told MTV News when asked about the possibility of flaming on once again. “Wouldn’t that be great? No, no one’s ever come to me about that. I mean, I don’t exactly look the same anymore. That was 15, almost 20 years ago. Oh my God, I’m old. But I really love that character, but I think…aren’t they doing something now with ‘Fantastic Four’?”

A “Fantastic Four” reboot directed by Jon Watts was in the works. But he left the project to helm a Disney+ Star Wars series, “Skeleton Crew”, with Jude Law as the show’s lead.

“Look, I would love it,” Evans added of the possibility of playing his “Fantastic Four” character again. “I would love it.”

Interestingly, Evans added that returning as the Human Torch “would actually be an easier sell” for him “than coming back as Cap.”

“Cap is so precious to me,” the actor continued. “And you know, I almost don’t want to disrupt what a beautiful experience that was. But Johnny Storm, I feel like he didn’t really get his day. That was before Marvel really found its footing. So, I loved that role and, you know, who knows?”