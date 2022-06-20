Billie Eilish is opening up about her desire to one day have a family.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, Eilish, 20, who is about to become the youngest person to ever headline the Glastonbury music festival, reveals she has always wanted to be a mother. She would “rather die” than not have kids, she told the paper. “I need them,” she declared.

At the same time, Eilish is keenly aware of the responsibilities parenthood brings and has given thought to how those responsibilities might weigh on her. Explaining that she also “dreads” becoming a parent, she says, “The older I get, the more I experience things, I just think, uuggh, what am I going to do when my kid thinks that this is the right thing to do and I’m, like, no, it’s not! And they won’t listen to me.”

READ MORE: Billie Eilish Debuts Unreleased Song ‘TV’ Live In Manchester, Referencing Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Trial

The “Happier Than Ever” songstress, who was homeschooled until she passed a high school equivalency exam at 15, went on to discuss the horror facing kids in the U.S. amidst the raging gun violence epidemic.

“Why is it OK to be scared to go to school?” she asked. “You go to school and be prepared for a life-changing traumatic experience or dying. What? Who? Where is the logic there?”

READ MORE: Matthew Tyler Vorce Confirms Split With Billie Eilish Amid Rumours Of Cheating

The Grammy-winning artist also recently spoke about struggles she faced when first starting her career. While appearing on the Telekom Electronic Beat podcast she said, “I really didn’t love [my success] for a couple of years.” She continued, “The first few years of my career I was very young and very depressed and didn’t even know if I wanted anything that I had.”

But in the past couple of years, thanks in part to a “less brutal touring schedule” and bringing more people on to her team, “it just became really really enjoyable,” she said.