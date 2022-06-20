Sandra Bullock is sharing what led her to take a step back from acting and when, if ever, she might take on a new role.

“I don’t want to be beholden to anyone’s schedule other than my own,” Bullock, 57, told The Hollywood Reporter of her recent decision. “I’m so burnt out. I’m so tired, and I’m so not capable of making healthy, smart decisions and I know it.”

Asked how long her break will last, Bullock replied with a candid, “I really don’t know.”

“Work has always been steady for me, and I’ve been so lucky,” she explained. “I realized it possibly was becoming my crutch. It was like opening up a fridge all the time and looking for something that was never in the fridge. I said to myself, ‘Stop looking for it here because it doesn’t exist here. You already have it; establish it, find it and be OK not having work to validate you.'”

The Academy Award-winning actress announced that she would be taking a hiatus from acting and producing during the SXSW film festival earlier this year. At the time she explained that she wanted to focus on spending more time with her two children.

Bullock’s decision clearly has nothing to do with her commercial viability. Her most recent movie, “The Lost City”, just hit a huge milestone after it crossed the $100 million mark at the domestic box office. Though the project was a massive hit for the star, she initially turned down the role because the original script was a bit too cliche for her liking, with the female damsel in distress requiring a rescue from a prototypical male hero.

“There weren’t any obstacles for the female character,” Bullock told THR. “And the male character we’ve seen before. I like that I’m not 25. And I love that there’s a man in it willing to be many aspects of himself that weren’t traditionally shown in films like this because they had to be the action hero. And [Channing Tatum] was so game. Let’s just do it.”

THR reports that Paramount wants to make a “Lost City” sequel, though whether that will ever happen is anyone’s guess.