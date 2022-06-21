Stephen Colbert is explaining what went down when his staff were detained by U.S. Capitol Police last week.

On Global’s “The Late Show” on Monday night, the host started his monologue by asking the audience, “How was your weekend?… I certainly had an interesting one, because some of my staff had a memorable one.”

Last week, it was reported that members of the show’s staff were arrested at the Capitol in Washington, D.C., while filming a segment with Triumph the Insult Comic Dog.

“Triumph offered to go down to D.C. to interview some Congress people to highlight some January 6 hearings,” Colbert explained. “I said, ‘Sure, if you can get anyone to agree to talk to you. Because, and please don’t take this as an insult, you’re a puppet.’”

He then told the story of exactly how and why the staff members were detained.

“Thursday evening, after they’d finished their interviews, [my staff] were doing some last-minute puppetry and jokey make-em-ups in a hallway, when Triumph and my folks were approached and detained by Capitol Police, which actually is not surprising. The Capitol Police are much more cautious than they were 18 months ago and for a very good reason. If you don’t know what that reason is, I know what news network you watch,” the host said. “The Capitol Police were just doing their job, my staff was just doing their job, everyone was very professional, everyone was very calm. My staffers were detained, processed and released. A very unpleasant experience for my staff.”

Colbert also took Fox News to task for “claiming that my puppet squad had committed insurrection at the U.S. Capitol building.”

“First of all: what? Second of all: huh? Third of all, they weren’t in the Capitol building,” he said. “Fourth of all — and I’m shocked I have to explain the difference — but an insurrection involves interrupting the lawful action of Congress and howling for the blood of elected leaders, all to prevent the peaceful transfer of power.”

He joked, “This was first-degree puppetry.

“It’s predictable why these TV talkers are talking like this. They want to talk about something other than the January 6 hearings, the actual seditionist insurrection that led to the deaths of multiple people and the injury of over 140 police officers. But drawing any equivalency between a rioter storming the Capitol to prevent the counting of electoral ballots and a cigar-chomping toy dog is a shameful and grotesque insult to the memory of everyone who died and obscenely trivializes the service and the courage the Capitol Police showed on that terrible day. But who knows? Maybe there was a vast conspiracy to overthrow the government of the U.S. with a rubber Rottweiler.”