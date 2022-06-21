Kristen Bell jokingly announced some exciting “Frozen”-related news on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Monday.

The actress, who voices Anna in the beloved franchise, told the host of a possible third movie: “I would… like to officially announce, with zero authority, ‘Frozen 3’.”

She went on, “Please bear in mind I did say ‘zero authority’ because I can’t do that. I can’t do that. No, I’m not in charge.”

READ MORE: Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell, Luke Bryan & More Celebs Read Their Embarrassing Mom Texts For Mother’s Day

Fallon, who said he thinks he likes “Frozen 2” more than the 2013 original, questioned, “But there could be something maybe in the works and maybe happening?”

Bell responded, “Well, you know, I’m– I’ll keep it mysterious, but I know Idina [Menzel] recently said she would do it and I feel like if we’re all in, like, what are we waiting for? Let’s do it.”

READ MORE: Kristen Bell Meets Her ‘Frozen’ Broadway Counterpart Patti Murin For The First Time

Bell’s comments come after she said during an interview on “Good Morning America” that she would do another “Frozen” movie “in a heartbeat.”

She gushed, “I love that family.”

The actress has been busy promoting her new children’s book with her co-author Benjamin Hart, The World Needs More Purple Schools, which is a followup to the 2020 release The World Needs More Purple People.