The stars are celebrating the legendary Beach Boys songwriter’s birthday.

On Monday, Brian Wilson turned 80 years old, and in a video posted on Instagram, the iconic musician received video messages from the likes of Elton John, Bob Dylan, and many more.

In his message to the “pop genius,” John said, “I’m in Denmark, but I send you so much love. You’ve inspired me all my life. To me, you’re the only real pop genius in the world and I love you very much. Have the best day.”

Singer Smokey Robinson said, “Happy birthday, my brother. I love you and I’ll be glad to see you soon and you have a great day, man,” and then sang “Happy Birthday”.

Actor Jeff Bridges also appeared in the video: “Happy birthday, Brian! Eighty, man, can you believe? Everything is going so damn fast! The gifts you’ve given us all these years, it’s so wonderful being alive with you, man.”

Wilson’s Beach Boys bandmate Al Jardine also wished him a happy birthday, joking, “Hi Brian, I’m the guy who sings on your left! But just remember, we’ll always be younger than your cousin Mike [Love]. I’ll be catching up with you soon.”

Finally, to close out the video, Bob Dylan played an acoustic guitar while singing “Happy Birthday” for Wilson.

Others who appear in the seven-minute birthday tribute include Carole King, David Crosby, Zooey Deschanel, John Cusack, Questlove, and more.