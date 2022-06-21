Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy get candid about suffering three miscarriages over the last two years.

In an exclusive interview with People, Murgatroyd, 35, vividly recalls lying in a hospital bed after a team of medics carried her into an ambulance from her Malibu home while her five-year-old son watched.

The “Dancing with the Stars” professional dancer placed the call herself when she realized something was wrong that night in October 2021. She remembers lying on her son Shai’s bedroom floor, completely unable to move since testing positive for COVID a few days earlier.

“I had no strength. I couldn’t open a dishwasher. I couldn’t open the fridge to feed Shai, to get him some toast,” Murgatroyd tells People. “It got so bad that my breath was starting to be affected. It was really dramatic.”

Murgatroyd called Chmerkovskiy, who was away in Ukraine for work, from the hospital and put him on speaker while the doctor entered her room.

She asked the doctor, “What’s wrong?” and that’s when he delivered the devastating news: “Did you know you were pregnant?”

“I ultimately had no idea [I was pregnant], which in hindsight was better for my recovery because I didn’t have that super joyous moment of, ‘I’m pregnant again!'” says Murgatroyd. “I just had the moment of ‘You lost it.'”

She continues, “It was just all too much for my body and I couldn’t do it. I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me.”

Chmerkovskiy says it was “crazy” for him not to have been there with his wife, adding he felt “helpless.”