Kim Kardashian is relaxed and ready to go.

On Tuesday, the reality star appeared on the “Today” show and talked about everything from her Tahiti vacation with Pete Davidson to wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala.

We’re catching up with @KimKardashian about her relationship with Pete Davidson, wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress, her newest business project that’s been years in the making and more! pic.twitter.com/Chsz8cK5FW — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2022

“It was just really relaxing,” she said of the recent vacation. “To be away from four kids for even just a few days!”

About getting into a relationship with Davidson after splitting from husband Kanye West, Kardashian said, “I waited awhile. I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up. And I think you definitely need that time to yourself. I felt like I wanted new energy. Something different … and it definitely took me by surprise!”

She also revealed that she took a bit of time before finally introducing her kids to her new boyfriend.

“I definitely wanted to wait six months. Different things work for different people, but you just have to do what feels right,” she explained. “And be as respectful and cautious as possible!”

As for her current relationship with West, which had until recently been publicly contentious, Kardashian said, “It’s going good. We had Father’s Day at the house. And the kids spent the day with him. Then we had a big Father’s Day dinner and North cooked! Of course, I wanted to honour and respect the amazing people and fathers in my life!”

At the Met Gala last month, Kardashian caused some controversy by donning a classic dress worn by Marilyn Monroe.

“I was so happy to have that opportunity,” she told “Today” of getting to wear the dress. “I showed up to the red carpet in a robe and slippers and I put the dress on on the bottom of the carpet. I probably had it on for three minutes or four minutes!”

In order to fit into the dress without ruining or altering the seams, Kardashian had to lose roughly 16 pounds.

“I looked at it as a role and I really wanted to wear this dress!” she explained. “And it actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle. I’m down 21 pounds now. I’m not trying to lose any more weight. But I have more energy than ever! I just completely changed my lifestyle!”