Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Yungblud’s music video shoot on London, U.K.,’s Southbank got shut down on Monday.

The musician was filming a vid for “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” in front of a crowd of fans after inviting people to turn up and be a part of the clip.

Yungblud’s tweet included, “Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you f**kin’ want.

“The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today.’ Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol…”

READ MORE: Yungblud Delivers Ferocious ‘Late Late Show’ Performance Of ‘The Funeral’

READ MORE: Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne Make Shocking Cameo In Yungblud’s ‘The Funeral’ Music Video

According to Dork, police shut down the party, reportedly due to overcrowding.

Aaaaaaand we’re now apparently shut down. — Dork (@readdork) June 20, 2022

Yungblud has since shared a clip from the video:

don’t feel like feelin sad today. out June 29th. 🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/VheGh3ONfW — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 20, 2022

ET Canada has contacted the singer’s rep for comment.