Yungblud’s music video shoot on London, U.K.,’s Southbank got shut down on Monday.

The musician was filming a vid for “Don’t Feel Like Feeling Sad Today” in front of a crowd of fans after inviting people to turn up and be a part of the clip.

Yungblud’s tweet included, “Come to Southbank at 3:30pm. No age limit, no applications, come after school, come after work, bring signs, dress how you f**kin’ want.

“The theme is: ‘Don’t feel like feeling sad today.’ Oh yeah, and maybe you might want to bring a water pistol…”

According to Dork, police shut down the party, reportedly due to overcrowding.

Yungblud has since shared a clip from the video:

ET Canada has contacted the singer’s rep for comment.