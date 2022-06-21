Miranda Lambert added a sweet new member to her family.

The country star and husband Brendan McLoughlin adopted a new chestnut-coloured horse and shared the exciting news on Instagram.

“Y’all welcome Cowboy to the Farmily! Our newest addition. Just in time for Father’s Day!” she captioned a series of heartwarming photos of her and McLoughlin with the animal.

“When my friend @hello_i_eric said a friend of his had a horse that needed to be re homed …. That’s never a no… It’s a hell yeah! #ifiwasacowboy,” she wrote.

In the photos, Lambert wears her “new favourite hat” that reads “Hell Yeah”. In one pic even Cowboy sports the baseball cap, a nod to the singer’s pals Little Big Town’s current single “Hell Yeah”. Lambert has been singing the track with LBT as part of their 2022 co-headlining “Bandwagon” tour.

Cowboy’s new Tennessee home is a 400-acre horse farm.

Lambert is known for her love of animals, specifically shelter pets in need of a home. Over the years, she has supported animal shelters. In February, the country star donated US$20,000 to 20 animal shelters across America; she herself owns a number of rescued pets, including her pup JD whom she retrieved from the side of the road.