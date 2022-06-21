Steve Harvey is making his undying love for his wife known to the world.

This week, Good Housekeeping shared a love letter Harvey wrote to his wife Marjorie, in honour of their 15th wedding anniversary this summer.

Though they only tied the knot on June 25, 2007, their history goes back much, much further.

Steve and Marjorie met in 1987 when he was preforming a standup set in Memphis. The comedian took notice of her after she arrived late and took a seat in the front, prompting him to take the opportunity to speak to her during his set.

“The very first thing I said to Marjorie was, ‘I don’t know who you are, but I’m going to marry you one day.’ That was the beginning,” he recalled.

Despite that meeting, things fizzled out for a while and they eventually lost touch. But by chance, in 2005, they were reconnected through mutual friends, and the sparks flew once again, leading to a proposal and then marriage.

“Marjorie,” Steve writes in the love letter, “nearly two decades have flown by, and I have felt lucky every single one of those days. I don’t know if I can describe our connection in words, but I’ll try.”

“When my bodyguard Boomerang handed me his phone that day in 2005, I had no idea who was on the other side of it. But I recognized your voice right away, and it was the best day of my life. The next day, I met you in Memphis for lunch, and when I saw you, I knew I wasn’t going to blow it a second time. The first time around didn’t pan out the way we would have wanted it to. I became homeless, I ran out of money, and I got into some trouble. Things went south for me, and I had no way of reaching out to you — this was before cellphones — so I just disappeared.

“When we reconnected, I still wasn’t where I wanted to be. Even though I was making moves, I had nothing. I was in a dark space for quite some time, and I think all the stars aligned for us at the right moment.”

The “Celebrity Family Feud” host also reflects in the letter on how Marjorie has changed his life.

“You gave me something I never had before in my life as an adult. You gave me peace. Receiving that gift from you freed me up to think and really do my job. But you didn’t stop there. You had a lot of foresight about my future that I didn’t have. You told me that I was going to be all over TV in mainstream America,” he says. “This was before ‘Family Feud‘, my talk show, my first book and Miss Universe. You told me that all of this was going to happen to me, so I had to get ready for that. I wish the world knew how smart you are. You’ve never given me bad advice. Everything you’ve told me about my career has been spot-on. All the advice you’ve told me to do and not to do — if I do it, it works out; if I don’t do it, I wish I had.”

When it comes to being a husband and a dad, Steve says, “Through our marriage, we learned to go with the flow. I also learned to listen more. But the best lesson you’ve taught me is that no matter what happens, we will always be fine. You taught me how to keep moving. You also opened my eyes to a different style of parenting. The way you handle motherhood is amazing. You are a much better parent than I am because you take the time to parent. You understand our children in a way I never have, but I look at you as an example.”

Finally, he adds, “I think a person should give their flowers while they are living. I want to thank you, because without you there is no way my life could be this. I owe you a debt of gratitude because you simply changed my life. If people get tired of hearing me say that, that’s OK. It doesn’t change the facts. You are the single biggest reason outside of God’s grace that I am where I am today. You’re the one. I feel like if I lost everything, you’d stay with me and we’d build it up again. As a matter of fact, I know you would.”