Barbara Corcoran appears on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” titled “How Not to Be Scammed”, a segment on sophisticated scammers to help viewers protect their money and identity.
During the episode, airing this Wednesday, the real estate expert and “Shark Tank” star recalls a time she almost lost a huge amount of money, within just a few emails, when she was targeted by a highly sophisticated financial fraudster.
“My accountant got an email from my secretary authorizing a $400,000 transfer of funds,” Corcoran tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I invest in a lot of property, I renovate property, so it seemed like a normal kind of thing. It wasn’t out of the norm. The money went out — a wire transfer to Germany, out it went.
The 73-year-old business mogul explains, “It wasn’t until my accountant set a confirmation to my real secretary saying, ‘Hey we’re confirming this one last time.’ Right there, boom! I learned that I was hit by a scammer.”
For more with real-life fraud victims and experts, watch Emmy-winning “Red Table Talk” on June 22 on Facebook Watch.