Barbara Corcoran appears on this week’s episode of “Red Table Talk” titled “How Not to Be Scammed” , a segment on sophisticated scammers to help viewers protect their money and identity.

During the episode, airing this Wednesday, the real estate expert and “Shark Tank” star recalls a time she almost lost a huge amount of money, within just a few emails, when she was targeted by a highly sophisticated financial fraudster.

READ MORE: Twitter Praises Ana Navarro’s Reaction To Barbara Corcoran Body-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg Live On ‘The View’

Willow Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris with “Red Talk Table” guests including Barbara Corcoran — Photo: "Red Table Talk"

“My accountant got an email from my secretary authorizing a $400,000 transfer of funds,” Corcoran tells hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris. “I invest in a lot of property, I renovate property, so it seemed like a normal kind of thing. It wasn’t out of the norm. The money went out — a wire transfer to Germany, out it went.

READ MORE: ‘Inventing Anna’ Scammer Anna Sorokin Says She ‘Never Intended Criminally To Harm Anybody’