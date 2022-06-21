Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a sweet surprise for some students.

The actor was invited to attend Ohio’s Parma City School District P.A.C.T.S. program’s luau event, which made a return after a two-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the website, P.A.C.T.S. “is a dynamic employment and life-skill training program for students with multiple disabilities.

“The ultimate goal of the P.A.C.T.S. program is to promote independence in the home, community and integrated employment setting.”

Despite being unable to attend, in true “Rock” fashion, he sent a video tape to surprise the kids.

The WWE legend shared, “This message goes out to all of my friends — all the P.A.C.T.S. students at Parma High School.

“Guys, I want to thank you so much for the amazing invitation that you guys sent me to come to the luau 2022, the comeback!

“Thank you guys so much. I saw the video [you made to invite me with] — I know that you guys were trying really hard, and I loved it. I loved the video. I loved everybody’s performances…. You are so cool and very talented.”

He added that, despite not being able to attend, “I am there in spirit, I’m there in love, and I wanna say thank you guys so much for the invite.

“I want you guys to have the best time. I know that you guys have been raising funds for this amazing fundraiser all year long, and I wish you the best of luck.

“I also want to take a moment to shout out all the incredible student peers, the volunteers from student council and the National Honor Society,” Johnson went on, before jokingly adding: “And why the National Honor Society is so appropriate right now is because I, yours truly, was once never part of the National Honor Society. Because you guys are way smarter than I am.”

He insisted that “the best part of all the information that I heard about you guys, the best part, is that all of you students have the most gigantic hearts.

“And that means something to me — that you have the biggest hearts in the world. It shows — I can tell, and I can feel it all the way here,” Johnson said. “I love you guys. Have an amazing event. And before I go, I wanna shout out all the teachers and all the volunteers for making this happen, especially Katie, Erin and Marie.”

Johnson’s video message came after he saw P.A.C.T.S. students recreating some of his most well-known movie roles for an adorable clip in a bid to get his attention to ask him to the event.

See the whole thing in the video below:

Johnson also posted the clip on Twitter, writing that surprises like this would “always be the best part of my job.”

Doing stuff like this will always be the best part of my job.



I recently caught wind of a very special invitation from some students at Parma Sr. High School – and I had to deliver for these incredible kids.



The full story: https://t.co/x8m8rpKOYu



Keep smilin’ kiddos!

🖤dj pic.twitter.com/cM5i27ulBX — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 21, 2022

The surprises didn’t end there, as the Rock also gave the kids an outfit from his Project Rock collection with Under Armour, and sent them all Xbox consoles with special adaptive controllers, plus unlimited games for one year.