Khloé Kardashian has got a mysterious new man in her life.

According to People, a source says that “The Kardashians” star recently started dating an unnamed private equity investor.

They reportedly met when Kim Kardashian introduced them at a dinner party just a few weeks ago, with the source saying the relationship is only in its early stages.

Khloé had previously been in a relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, and the source said that on Saturday they attended a family outing together with their 4-year-old daughter True, after her dance recital.

The sourced added, though, that she and Thompson rarely speak, except on parenting matters.

News of Khloé dating the private equity investor comes after she took to Instagram on Friday, denying a rumour that she was dating another NBA player.

“I am not seeing a soul,” she wrote in a comment. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”