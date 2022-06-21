Former “X Factor” star Tom Mann made the devastating announcement Monday evening that his fiancée had died early Saturday morning, hours before they were set to get married.

With no apparent health issues, Dani Hampson’s death came as a shock. Her cause of death remains unknown.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June. On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak,” Mann shared on Instagram.

READ MORE: Camila Cabello Reveals Her Obsession With Harry Styles Was The Reason She Auditioned For ‘The X Factor’, Joins James Corden For ‘Carpool Karaoke’

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” he wrote alongside a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son.

Mann, 28, added, “I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was.”

Hampson was a 34-year-old publicist and dancer. She worked with a number of big artists, including Spice Girls, Take That, and Little Mix. Her final dance performance, prior to becoming a mother last year, was in Harry Styles’ music video for his 2021 song “Treat People With Kindness”.

Mann found fame in 2014 when he auditioned as a solo singer for “X Factor”. He was then put into the group Stereo Kicks, created by the producers. The band progressed to the finals but ultimately lost. Mann wrote the band’s first single “Love Me So” prior to their split in 2015.

The singer-songwriter has received love and support from colleagues in the music industry, many of whom worked with Hampson as well.

Spice Girl Emma Bunton led condolences, replying to Mann’s Instagram post: “Heartbroken for you. A beautiful soul that will live on. Thinking of you all.”

READ MORE: ‘Seinfeld’ Star Philip Baker Hall Dies At Age 90

Ellie Goulding said, “Thinking of you non stop… You are so strong. Here for you always. Love you xxx.”

Pop star MNEK offered, “Awful news Tom. Sending u so much love and light- here for you.”

Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle commented, “Sending so much love, light & healing to you, Bowie & everyone who loved Dani!!”

Strictly star HRVY wrote, “So so so sorry Tom, we all love you thinking of you man.”

Take That star Howard Donald honoured Hampson on Twitter:

I’m gutted beyond words that one of our dancers on wonderland has passed away.

What a beautiful and super talented dancer she was.

I’m happy to say I danced with her and the uk dance world will be shocked and saddened just like I am.💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oz7GKcX1He — Howard Donald (@HowardDonald) June 20, 2022

Spice Girls also paid tribute to Hampson, sharing a photo of the dancer onstage during the “Spice World 2019” tour, along with a message:

We were very saddened to hear of the passing of Dani Hampson who was part of the Spiceworld 2019 family. Sending love and strength to Tom, Bowie and Dani’s family and friends ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2eFGoGdjEe — Spice Girls (@spicegirls) June 21, 2022

Mann’s former bandmates Barclay Beales, Charlie Jones, and Jake Sims also commented on the post.

“Sending all my love brother so sorry,” Beales wrote.

Jones added, “Devestated reading this Tom. Seeing [sic] all my love to you and Bowie.”

Sims shared, “Mate I am so so sorry to be reading this. Sending every ounce of love I have.”

READ MORE: ITV Confirms There Are ‘No Current Plans’ For Another Series Of ‘The X Factor’ U.K.

Following Stereo Kicks’ breakup, Mann wrote songs for artists like JLS, Lewis Capaldi, Rita Ora, Becky Hill, Tate McRae, and Mimi Webb, some of whom offered support to Mann.

Capaldi commented on Mann’s heartbreaking post, “I love you brother.”

Webb wrote, “Tom I’m so so sorry. sending all my love to you & thinking of you. love you brother x we are with you.”

Mann and Hampson announced their engagement in December 2019. They were originally due to wed on Sept. 25, 2020, but, due to the pandemic, their special day got delayed. They are believed to have been dating since 2015, when Hampton shared her first Instagram post with Mann.