Lisa Marie Presley and Riley Keough spoke about “Elvis” again in a sneak peek look at a documentary special about the movie.

Lisa Marie spoke to ABC News’ Chris Connelly in “Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20”, airing Tuesday on ABC, about the flick, that sees Austin Butler take on the role of the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

This isn’t the first time the famous family have spoken about the film, with Elvis’ daughter Lisa Marie previously sharing her thoughts on Instagram, writing that it was “absolutely exquisite” in an emotional post.

Lisa Marie also said that watching the film was “emotional” and brought up “such generational trauma… in a good way” in the sneak peek “Good Morning America” documentary clip.

“Five minutes in … she was already crying, and I was crying.”@LisaPresley and @RileyKeough share what it was like to watch #ElvisMovie for the first time. @ChrisConnelly https://t.co/d9AnxcnoOn pic.twitter.com/0zxBabuHld — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 21, 2022

Lisa Marie explained how her daughter Keough was “already crying” five minutes in.

Keough added of the much-talked about movie, “It was really intense. As a film it’s just an exceptional film.”

Lisa Marie, who lost her son Benjamin to suicide on July 12, 2020, previously posted: