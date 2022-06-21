Christian Bale arrives for the press conference of the film "Ford vs Ferrari" at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto, on Tuesday, September 10, 2019.

Marvel fans were thrilled to see Christian Bale in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) even if he had no clue what it was.

Bale (“The Dark Knight”) had absolutely zero reservations about joining the MCU after starring as one of DC Comics’ greatest superheroes. In fact, he didn’t even connect the dots. Sliding to the other side of the morale scale, he portrays Gorr the God Butcher in “Thor: Love and Thunder”.

“Absolutely not, no,” Bale told Total Film Magazine. “That didn’t even enter into my head at all. I’d read that, and people would go, ‘Oh, look at this! He’s entered the MCU!’

“And I’d go, ‘I’ve done what? I haven’t entered s**t, thank you very much.’ I’m like, ‘The MCU?’ I had to ask what that was.”

Bale had a bit of a wardrobe scare when researching Gorr the God Butcher.

"You sort of go, 'I know what he does.' It's right there in the name, isn't it?" he said. "But I did make the mistake of googling him and, oh no! [In the comics] he runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, 'They don't have the right man for that!'" Director Taika Waititi decided to do a way with the revealing outfit but CGI technology is quite effective these days. "I always did think what he could do with this in front of a blue screen," Bale added. "He could chuck on whatever he wants later on."

“Thor: Love and Thunder” premieres in theatres on July 8. Bale stars alongside Waititi, Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe and Jaimie Alexander.