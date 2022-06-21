Prince George is following in his father Prince William’s footsteps.

Charlie Mayhew, CEO of the conservation charity Tusk, told GB News that George held a cake sale during the pandemic.

Mayhew shared, “Prince George very sweetly did a little cake sale to raise money for Tusk during lockdown and wrote a very sweet card about it, clearly demonstrating his concern for Africa’s wildlife.”

William is a patron of Tusk and has worked closely with Mayhew over the years.

Conservationist. Father. Future King. GB News Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker reports as Prince William turns 40. 🖥 GB News on YouTube https://t.co/Wa58gYGZwF pic.twitter.com/Rk30Hsxafc — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 21, 2022

The royal, who announced the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to combat the planet’s climate crisis, is celebrating his 40th birthday today.

Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, and the Queen’s Royal Family Twitter accounts were among those to share sweet birthday messages with the Duke of Cambridge.

Tusk also posted:

.@MayhewCharlie: "We would like to wish Prince William a very happy 40th birthday and take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation for his unswerving support and encouragement as Royal Patron of Tusk since 2005." 🎉 @KensingtonRoyal pic.twitter.com/YVu70CmH2v — Tusk (@tusk_org) June 21, 2022

The Cambridge kids clearly take after their mom Kate Middleton, as well, as they recently baked cakes for a street party in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Kate has spoken about her love of baking before.