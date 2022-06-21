Sean Hayes has Tucker Carlson in his sights.

Hayes (“Will & Grace”) recently guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The actor reacted to U.S. President Joe Biden falling off his bicycle and Carlson’s response to the tumble.

“You know they’re just loving this at Fox News. Tucker Carlson has been going around the office dry-humping all the furniture,” Hayes said, per HuffPost.

Hayes’s response follows a jab Carlson took at Biden on Monday.

“We’re not attacking Joe Biden for falling off his bike at a dead standstill,” Carlson said. “He’s at the age where that can happen. He shouldn’t be riding bikes. He also shouldn’t be president.” Carlson then accused Biden’s staff of lying about his “physical and mental state for years.”