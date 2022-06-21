Click to share this via email

Jimmie Allen and Lindsay Ell are living it up.

The singer released the music video for “Tequila Talkin” on Tuesday. The track is from his Bettie James Gold Edition album featuring collaborations with a number of other artists. For “Tequila Talkin”, he teamed up with Canadian country star Lindsay ell.

The colourful music video begins with Ell in a blue-lit hallway picking up a call from a payphone. As the call gets started, so does the music.

Allen and Ell jam out in the fun pop-infused track with lyrics like “Please ignore me / It’s just tequila talking.”

The song follows a pair of exes who are having second thoughts about their breakup.

“Your picture’s still on my phone / I’m mixing pain with Patrón / I wonder if I should call…” sings Allen.

The two country stars also show off their musical skills by strumming away at electric guitars.

Bettie James Gold Edition was released in 2021 and features collaborations with musicians like Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Mickey Guyton, Charley Pride, Tim McGraw and more. It’s the second studio album from Allen.