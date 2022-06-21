Simu Liu appears to have a new lady friend.

On Sunday evening, the “Shang-Chi” star was spotted out at a West Hollywood restaurant for a dinner date with “Senior Year” star Jade Bender.

Simu Liu and jade Bender – Photo: Photo: HEDO / BACKGRID

The pair left the restaurant after dinner and got into the same car to drive off. There is no confirmation yet that they are dating.

Liu and Bender have known each other for several years. They posed together on the red carpet at the Unforgettable Gala in Beverly Hills in 2019.

Earlier this year, rumours flew about Liu possibly dating “Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause but in an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in February, she shut those rumours down.

“I get this question a lot,” Stause said when asked about the rumour. “I have to say, Simu is just a friend of mine.”

“Friend with benefits?” host Andy Cohen asked, to which she replied, “No, I promise! No one ever believes me, but no.”