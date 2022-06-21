Click to share this via email

Emma Stone scored herself a pretty penny for her Malibu home.

Emma Stone’s home — Photo: Neue Focus for Sotheby’s International Realty

Stone, 33, sold her 1,800-square-foot home for $4.42 million, according to the New York Post. The sale closed above the asking price of $4.29 million.

The scenery-obsessed will love Stone’s old home, which features views of the Pacific Ocean from nearly every room, per Eric Lavey of Sotheby’s International Realty – Beverly Hills Brokerage. The house sits on 3.2 acres of land. It boasts three bedrooms and two baths.

The “La La Land” and “Easy A” relocated to Austin, Texas; however, she reportedly still owns property in Los Angeles and New York.

Stone’s recent acting credits include Disney’s “Cruella”, the short film “Bleat” and the upcoming film “Poor Things” with Willem Dafoe and Mark Ruffalo.