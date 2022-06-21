FKA Twigs is opening up about her decision to go public with her allegations against ex Shia LaBeouf.

In a new interview with British GQ, the musician got candid about her lawsuit against the actor in which she accused him of physical and psychological abuse.

Though she is proud of how she was able to keep her life private even while going through the alleged abuse, Twigs explained why she decided to speak out.

“I just didn’t want anyone else to get hurt, and that trumped any way that I felt about what people may think about me now, positively or negatively,” she said.

“If I ever have children, I want them to know that I stood up for myself, and that’s important. And sometimes, standing up for yourself is messy,” Twigs added. “Sometimes it can cause more trauma, and sometimes it can be dividing. People don’t expect you to stand up for yourself, but I did and I’m proud of it, and what happened to me wasn’t right.”

Twigs now works with the London, U.K. organization Sistah Space, which provides assistance to survivors of abuse.

She also said that she is thankful that she has been able to continue her career despite allegedly going through abuse by LaBeouf.

“One of the greatest achievements of the whole of my life was keeping my shit together. It was one of the things that I’m most proud of, that I was able to go on tour and do interviews and stay graceful and keep that calmness,” Twigs said. “I don’t even know if it’s right or wrong that I was able to do that. I look at that as a testament to my upbringing and a testament to how much I love my art and a testament to how much I want to show up for people that bought tickets to my gig, because sometimes it was so difficult.”

In an interview last year with CBS’ Gayle King, Twigs detailed some of the abuse she allegedly suffered.

“There wasn’t one set moment,” she explained. “It’s very subtle. That’s the thing about domestic abuse, domestic violence. It’s a really gradual step-by-step process to get somebody to a place where they lose themselves so much they accept or feel like they deserve to be treated in that way. It’s not one thing. It’s loads of tiny little things that get sewn together into a nightmare.”

LaBeouf’s legal team filed a response, denying Twigs’ allegations.