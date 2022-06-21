Ryan Reynolds is supporting the development of creative talents from underrepresented communities.

Reynolds, a Canadian movie star born and raised in Vancouver, launched The Creative Ladder along with founding donor Deloitte. The project provides programs such as leadership training, mentorship, networking opportunities and career development resources to support disadvantaged communities in marketing, advertising, design and commercial production careers.

“We started talking about The Creative Ladder right after we launched the Group Effort Initiative, so I am so thrilled the day is finally here,” Reynolds said in a statement on Tuesday published by Variety. “I love making ads and want to help make sure talent of all backgrounds have the access and information they need to succeed.

“Ads are just another form of storytelling and a more representative workforce will only make this industry stronger and enable it to tell better stories.”

The Creative Ladder launches with a $500,000 donation.