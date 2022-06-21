Anne Hathaway is speaking out about the societal issues in the U.S. that make her “really angry”.

The Oscar-winner sat down with Interview magazine to answer 20 questions from fans and friends, including Jessica Chastain and Jeremy Strong.

Hathaway’s “Princess Diaries” co-star Julie Andrews noted that she has never seen the actress angry, before asking her, “What really ticks you off?”

“Currently, what makes me really angry is that I can look at a newspaper and on the front page, see that there are plans in place to overturn Roe v. Wade next to an article about how there’s a baby formula shortage, which has reduced the availability of baby formula by 43 percent,” the 39-year-old star replied.

“What makes me angry is the people that are cheering for the overturning of Roe v. Wade will not have a conversation about that point in the future when those two stories intersect,” she continued. “And the people who have been working so hard to overturn Roe v. Wade, have done so without making any effort at creating a more fair, just, and equitable society, and affordable, by the way, in which to have children.”

Hathaway concluded her point by adding, “I’m not someone who likes shaming people, but like I said, I’m angry.”