Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Elvis Presley’s family are leaving their mark on Hollywood.

Three generations of the famous singer’s family, including Priscilla, 77, Lisa Marie, 54, and her daughter Riley Keough, 33, as well as her twins Harper and Finley, 13, attended the Hand and Footprint Ceremony at the TCL Chinese theatre on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Lisa Marie Presley Says Watching ‘Elvis’ Was ‘Emotional’ For The Family As It Brought Up ‘Such Generational Trauma’

The famous children were honoured by imprinting their hands in cement outside the famous theatre.

Previous celebrities who have left their mark there recently include Regina King, Sir Patrick Stewart, and Ben Affleck among others.

Priscilla gave birth to Lisa Marie in 1968 and is the only child she shares with Elvis.

The sole heir to the Presley estate has made a career for herself as a songwriter, following in her father’s footsteps.

Lisa Marie’s daughter Riley is a successful actress with roles in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “The Devil All the Time”.

READ MORE: Tom Hanks And Austin Butler Had ‘Deeply Rooted Fear And Terror’ About ‘Elvis’ Movie

The three women dressed in matching black outfits, with Priscilla in an elegant pantsuit, Lisa Marie in a smart, double-breasted blazer and leather pants while Riley wowed in a dress coat with gold trim.

Finley Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Harper Lockwood – Photo: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

The star of “Elvis”, Austin Butler, was also in attendance as he watched the famous family make history.

The former wife of the legend recently saw the film and believed that Elvis would have enjoyed it.

“This is a movie that he would have really loved — showing who he was, what he was striving for, what his dreams were,” Priscilla said of the biopic.