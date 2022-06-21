Donna Mills is making some surprising revelations about an iconic character from “Grease”.
The actress took to Instagram to post a video in which she claimed that Sandy, who was famously played by Olivia Newton-John, was actually based on her in her high school days.
Jacobs co-wrote the musical on which the 1978 film version of “Grease” was based.
Both Jacobs and Mills attended Taft High School in Chicago.