Donna Mills is making some surprising revelations about an iconic character from “Grease”. 

The actress took to Instagram to post a video in which she claimed that Sandy, who was famously played by Olivia Newton-John, was actually based on her in her high school days.

“Did you know that I went to school with Jim Jacobs?” she asks fans , while dressed her leather jacket. “Jim Jacobs, who wrote ‘Grease.’ Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy.”

She continues, “I didn’t know it at the time, but I found out years later: I was the original Sandy.”

Jacobs co-wrote the musical on which the 1978 film version of “Grease” was based.

Both Jacobs and Mills attended Taft High School in Chicago.

 