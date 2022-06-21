Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Donna Mills is making some surprising revelations about an iconic character from “Grease”.

The actress took to Instagram to post a video in which she claimed that Sandy, who was famously played by Olivia Newton-John, was actually based on her in her high school days.

READ MORE: ‘Grease’ Prequel Series ‘Rise Of The Pink Ladies’ Cast Revealed

“Did you know that I went to school with Jim Jacobs?” she asks fans , while dressed her leather jacket. “Jim Jacobs, who wrote ‘Grease.’ Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy.”

She continues, “I didn’t know it at the time, but I found out years later: I was the original Sandy.” Jacobs co-wrote the musical on which the 1978 film version of “Grease” was based.

READ MORE: Olivia Newton-John Gushes Over ‘Grease’ Co-Star John Travolta’s Family Photo

Both Jacobs and Mills attended Taft High School in Chicago.