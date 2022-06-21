The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is set to celebrate Michael J. Fox’s outstanding humanitarian work by presenting him with an honourary Oscar.

The Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award will be presented to the iconic Canadian actor during the Academy’s 13th Governors Awards on Saturday, Nov. 19 in L.A.

The “Back to the Future” star launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000, which is now the leading Parkinson’s organization in the world.

“Michael J. Fox’s tireless advocacy of research on Parkinson’s disease alongside his boundless optimism exemplifies the impact of one person in changing the future for millions,” said Academy President David Rubin.

Honorary awards will also be presented to Euzhan Palcy, Diane Warren and Peter Weir.

“The Academy’s Board of Governors is honored to recognize four individuals who have made indelible contributions to cinema and the world at large,” Rubin continued.

“Euzhan Palcy is a pioneering filmmaker whose groundbreaking significance in international cinema is cemented in film history. Diane Warren’s music and lyrics have magnified the emotional impact of countless motion pictures and inspired generations of musical artists. Peter Weir is a director of consummate skill and artistry whose work reminds us of the power of film to reveal the full range of human experience.”