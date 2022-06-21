Netflix is giving fans a sneak peak at “The Umbrella Academy” season 3, before it officially drops on June 22.

The streamer shared the first three minutes of season 3 ahead of its highly-anticipated release.

“After putting a stop to 1963’s doomsday, the Umbrella Academy return home to the present, convinced they prevented the initial apocalypse and fixed this God-forsaken timeline once and for all,” a Netflix synopsis reads.

“But after a brief moment of celebration, they realize things aren’t exactly (okay, not at all) how they left them. Enter the Sparrow Academy. Smart, stylish, and about as warm as a sea of icebergs, the Sparrows immediately clash with the Umbrellas in a violent face-off that turns out to be the least of everyone’s concerns.”

The family have a lot of fixes to make in the aftermath of season 2.

“Navigating challenges, losses, and surprises of their own – and dealing with an unidentified destructive entity wreaking havoc in the Universe (something they may have caused) —  now all they need to do is convince Dad’s new and possibly better family to help them put right what their arrival made wrong. Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?”

Season 3 will also feature a meaningful storyline for Elliot Page’s character, who will come out as transgender and transition to Viktor Hargreeves, using he/him pronouns.

The storyline is one that is very personal and important for Page as he came out as transgender and non binary in 2020.