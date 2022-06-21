Click to share this via email

Saint West is stealing the show in Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram Live video.

The 7-year-old showcased his cheeky personality as his mom tried to get his younger brother Psalm, 3, to say “hi” to her followers.

“Hi weirdos, if you’re watching this I hate you,” said Saint, after sticking his tongue out at the camera.

“Hey stop it,” said Kim. “Look what you are teaching him.”

Saint then proceeded to hug Psalm and annoy his mom further, telling the camera repeatedly, “This is a good boy.”

Kim is also a mom to North, 9, and Chicago, 4 with ex Kanye West.